A union has welcomed the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority’s (IPSA) provisional staffing budget increases for 2026-27, which will see a 3.5 per cent pay lift for all staff of MPs .
IPSA has also proposed introducing an additional two per cent uplift for Executive 1 and 2 roles including caseworkers, many of whom are women.
This comes just months after a GMB Union report exposed ‘inexcusable’ pay gaps for women, non-white staff, and disabled staff.
Lisa Gillmore, GMB MPs’ and Peers’ Staff Branch President and Senior Parliamentary Researcher, said: “IPSA’s decision to target additional pay rises at caseworker grades is an important acknowledgment that frontline, constituency-based staff, many of whom are women, have been undervalued for too long.”
