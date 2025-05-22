The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth has unveiled its “bold” new strategy for the next five years.
The 2025–2030 strategic plan, launched on 20 May, aims to make “Wales' rich cultural legacy more accessible for future generations.”
Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, in outlining the new strategy said the plan is set out “during a period of financial and other challenges, and a time when there are opportunities for the Library to work collaboratively and ambitiously for the benefit of the people of Wales.”
“The challenges will not recede overnight and the case for change for us and all partners delivering public services remains,” he said.
“All of us continue to feel the pressure of the cost of living and the shadow of the Covid pandemic persists in many ways.
“In the Library, we believe we have much to offer to support educational attainment, literacy standards, and in supporting mental health, well-being, and social cohesion.”
There is a key focus in the plan on creating commercial income and raising funds through donations and maximising the potential for grant income as public funding becomes squeezed.
The Library plan says it will invest in staff development and well-being, flexibility and diversity and “continue to be an institution that operates mainly through the medium of Welsh.”
At the heart of the plan is the ambition by 2030 “to be a familiar, relevant and accessible organisation for all the people and communities across Wales.”
Included in the strategic plan is a new ‘purpose statement’ for the institution.
“In developing this new strategic plan, we wanted to communicate a clear sense of purpose for the Library, its future direction, its values in working collaboratively, and its determination to make a positive difference more widely,” documents said.
“This led to creating a new Purpose Statement for the National Library of Wales: ‘Our purpose is to work together with the people of Wales to preserve, grow and share the nation’s memory and culture. Using our collections and expertise we will connect with communities, increase knowledge and develop skills and learning’.”
Before the launch on 14 May a special community event that brought together a wide range of organisations, public sector representatives, third-sector groups, local business owners, and creatives from Aberystwyth.
The event offered a preview of the strategy and provided a platform for participants to workshop ideas for future delivery in Aberystwyth and beyond.
The collaborative session was a “key moment for the Library to engage directly with the community it calls home — ensuring that its new strategy reflects local needs and fosters a shared vision for the future of Wales’ cultural landscape.”
Mr Llwyd Morgan said: “The launch of our new 2025 -2030 strategy is a pivotal moment for Wales’ cultural heritage — ensuring it is preserved, shared, and made accessible to all.
“Aligning with the Welsh Government’s Priorities for Culture, this strategy will guide our work over the next five years, driving inclusivity, collaboration, and digital innovation.”