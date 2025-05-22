A Llanbedrog woman who caused a “danger to the public” while driving and refused to give a sample of breath to police has been handed a suspended jail term and a 21 month ban by magistrates.
Kathrine Owen, of Garth, Pig Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 May.
The 53-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of dangerous driving in a Mercedes CLA on the A55 at Caersws on 9 April this year.
Owen also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing without a reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of breath to police for analysis at the custody suite of St Asaph police station on Ffordd William Morgan on the same day.
Magistrates handed Owen a 28 week jail sentence for the dangerous driving charge, and a four week prison sentence for the failing to provide a specimen charge to run concurrently.
The total 28 week jail sentence was suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” due to the “nature and seriousness of the offences” and that Owen represented a “danger to the public.”
The court decided to suspend the jail sentence because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and magistrates felt the “risk” could be “better managed in the community.”
Magistrates also disqualified Owen from driving for 21 months.
She will also have to take an extended test to regain her licence once the ban expires.
Owen was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Owen must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.