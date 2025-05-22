“Over recent weeks and months, our focus has been firmly placed on the process to find partners, both community groups and businesses, to register an interest in providing services at the visitor centres. We have secured a beverage and cold food concession which is now operating at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, full-time site management for the beach car park at Ynyslas and have advertised opportunities for a mobile beverage and ice cream unit concession at Ynyslas, and a cold food and beverage concession at Coed y Brenin.