The National Library of Wales has announced the appointment of four Board of Trustees members.
Starting their terms on 1 January will be: Heledd Bebb, co-owner and Director of OB3 Research; Michael Gibbon KC, the head of a set of barristers’ chambers in London; and Dr Mohini Gupta, who will take up post as Postdoctoral Fellow at the Danish School of Education, Aarhus University in January.
Joining the Board on 1 May 2025 will be historian Prof Andrew Prescott.
Chief Executive Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: “These appointments are an important step forward as we work on the Library's new strategic plan, that will guide our work for the years to come. Their experience and deep expertise will be a great asset.”