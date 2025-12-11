The National Library of Wales has won an Investing in Volunteers achiever award for its volunteering scheme.
The award recognises the hard work of the volunteering team and volunteers in building an inclusive, inspiring and well-supported volunteering scheme.
National Library of Wales Chief Executive Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved the Investing in Volunteers accreditation. It is an acknowledgment of the library's outstanding work in this area.
“Volunteers are an important part of the library's life, and the assessors have seen that volunteering is an activity that is deeply embedded in the library. We greatly benefit from the work done by volunteers, as they contribute to a variety of projects. In turn, volunteers benefit from their experiences, and being part of the library community enriches their lives.”
Mike Powdrill, a volunteer at the National Library of Wales said: “I started volunteering at the National Library of Wales after struggling with my mental health.
“The work is enjoyable – and has purpose – and the staff and volunteers are fantastic company.
“The Volunteering Scheme offers me all the essentials for a healthy mind and lifestyle – getting out of the house, an occupation, and social interaction. The staff are very supportive.”
As well as meeting the overall criteria set by Investing in Volunteers, a number of strengths were identified during the assessment.
The library attracts a diverse range of volunteers in relation to age, nationality, neurodiversity, sexuality and gender, as well as mental and physical health. This diversity brings wider skills, experience and expertise to volunteering.
It was also noted that volunteers feel well and pro-actively supported, giving them confidence, and are valued by staff members of the volunteering team.
The library has been added to the List of Investing in Volunteers Achievers and the award is valid for three years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.