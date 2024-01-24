Eryri’s National Park Authority is looking for a graduate trainee to specialise in built conservation.
The trainee, who should have a passion for historic building conservation, will, for the first two years divide their time between undertaking a two-year Masters’ degree in Conservation of Historic Environment and working part-time with the Planning and Development Service. After qualifying, there will be a subsequent two-year full-time employment period with the Planning and Development Service.
One of Eryri’s special qualities is the rich heritage of buildings and monuments that make up its historic built environment. Within its boundaries there are around 2000 listed buildings. The park authority has a statutory duty to enhance and protect the historic built environment of Eryri. This is achieved through the planning process, but also by monitoring the condition of buildings and working with communities, especially within the 14 Conservation Areas that have been designated in Eryri.
There is a possibility of making the post permanent.
Iona Roberts, Head of the National Park Authority’s Planning and Development Service said: “We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer this fantastic and unique opportunity to someone who wants to pursue a career in historical buildings in a National Park. There’s a general shortage of Built Conservation Officers, especially those that can speak Welsh, and so recruitment can be quite challenging. As well as giving an enthusiastic individual an opportunity to embark on a good and stable professional career, this scheme will also help to expand the pool of planning specialists that can provide the public with a service in the Welsh language.”
In order to be considered for the post, applicants will need to have a degree at a level that meets the Masters entry requirements of their chosen university, as well as an interest in historic buildings. More information about the post is available online at https://career.snowdonia.gov.wales/.
The closing date for this post is Monday, 19 February.
Applicants will need to meet the language requirements of the post that are based on the SNPA’s Language Framework. The authority will fund the Masters’ degree course, as well as any travelling expenses to attend the university occasionally (approximately once a month).