Hospital staff are being left “twisting in the wind” amid the uncertain future of community hospitals which have seen “temporary” closures of inpatient beds.
Tywyn Hospital’s Dyfi Ward saw the “temporary” measures imposed more than two years ago due to a shortage of trained nursing staff.
A Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) report said the closure there and at Penley, Wrexham, was due to concerns over the “sustainability” of the care model, a very limited number of patients suitable for the type of care in the setting, and reliance on temporary staff.
The report recognised staff “have and continue to face uncertainty” amid ongoing service reviews, and aimed to set out proposals for developing longer term solutions for both hospitals.
BCUHB said further discussions and consultation would be carried out, with final recommendations in December.
BCUHB vice chairman Gareth Williams told a meeting staff on temporary contracts were being treated “unfairly” because of the situation, and said it went against the board’s principle of “fair work”.
Kamala Williams, BCUHB’s head of health strategy and planning, said re-opening beds at Tywyn and Penley had not been ruled out, but BCUHB was “duty bound” to consider other ways of delivering safe, sustainable and high-quality services that met the needs of the respective local communities.
An ongoing process to “identify sustainable solutions” was underway, with engagements, regular briefings and follow up sessions with Llais, an independent body representing patients, and community representatives.
Since Tywyn’s closure, inpatient bed capacity at Dolgellau Hospital had risen from 14-18 beds, staff had been redeployed to Homeward Bound community service and a new treatment room established, a five-day-a-week Minor Injuries Unit reopened and a Wellbeing Hub supported health promotion and community engagement.
Recruitment at Tywyn had been “successful” but the report noted: “Workforce skill mix, retention and resilience still remained with significant issues preventing the reopening of the ward safely, sustainably and without likely detriment to the other clinical and community services provided at the hospital”.
A public meeting had been attended by over 100 residents and senior health board leaders, updates had been given to MSs and MPs, a recruitment campaign held and a BCUHB workshop carried out.
A Llais public forum highlighted “strong support” for accessible, locally delivered care and locals had expressed concern over the loss of inpatient services.
BCUHB’s vice chairman said: “Time after time, when I go round this organisation, I find staff being treated unfairly, in terms of those on short term contracts, where it is said, ‘oh, we will extend it for three months, we might make a decision then’.
“That’s really letting people down, people with mortgages and other responsibilities, it’s like leaving them to twist in the wind, while we decide what we are doing.
“It is not acceptable if we say we are committed to fair work. But we are starting to make progress.”
Llais’ Geoff Ryall-Harvey said later: “Both Tywyn and Penley are important local services, local people are concerned about the loss of these beds and it is vital BCUHB listen to local concerns.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.