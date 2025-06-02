An open evening will take place at St Mary’s Church in Cardigan, drawing attention to the fundraising campaign for essential repairs to its historic bells.
The open evening will take place on Wednesday, 2 July, at 7pm.
A church spokesperson said: “These bells are more than just a beautiful sound across our coastline—they are a living part of our heritage.
“St Mary’s Church houses the only ringable peal of bells within a 55-mile radius. Their sound marks life’s most meaningful moments—weddings, church services, national commemorations like VE Day—and brings people together in a way few other traditions do.
“The bells are still ringable today, and we are proud to keep this tradition alive. However, they are in urgent need of significant maintenance to secure their future.
“After years of faithful service, the fittings, frame, and mechanisms require careful restoration. We need to raise over £20,000 to carry out this essential work and ensure that these bells can continue ringing for generations to come.
“To help raise awareness and bring the community together, we are holding an open evening at the St Mary’s Bell Tower on Wednesday, 2 July from 7pm to 8.30pm. Everyone is warmly invited to come along, see the bells, learn more about their history, and discover how you can support this important effort.
“We have also set up a GoFundMe page for donations: https://www.gofundme.com/f/let-the-bells-ring-again-restore-st-marys-cardigan.
“We would be extremely grateful if you could help us share this appeal more widely. As a local group, our reach is limited, but your support can help us connect with others who value the preservation of our shared cultural heritage. Thank you for helping us keep the bells of St Mary’s ringing into the future.
