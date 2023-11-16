When standardising the list, the Commissioner’s Place-names Standardisation Panel considered the history, meaning and origin of the names. In addition, there was a special emphasis on local use and consulting with individuals or experts with a close connection or specialised local knowledge formed an integral part of the process. The National Park Wardens, for example, were a valuable source of evidence. It became evident that many of the names had been incorrectly spelt on maps for many years and therefore this project was an opportunity to rectify them. Principles were also established to assist the work to ensure that the names were dealt with consistently and to establish a pattern for future standardisation efforts. The Panel have national standardisation guidelines to support the standardising work and as a result of this project the principles on the approach used with landscape names have been added to the guidelines.