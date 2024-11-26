Not many 25-year-olds, as Keith was then, fill in an planning application form and arrange groundwater and drainage reports – very few do so for a burial site application. “It came back to us (from the planning department) a couple of times to re-do,” said Keith, now 30. “We got planning permission, and had our first burial in February 2020 just before the Covid lockdown. That was quite a nice one – a friend of my mother’s friend. They didn’t want anything big, they wanted it to be ‘DIY’.”