Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has completed a programme of improvement works at Gwynedd’s Bontnewydd weir on the Afon Gwyrfai, removing barriers to fish and eel migration and strengthening the riverbank for the future.
The project, started in April and completed mid-September, involved replacing the rock barrage immediately downstream of the weir with a new structure designed to allow fish to move upstream more easily.
An eel pass was installed, and the left-bank wing wall repaired to protect the integrity of the structure.
To minimise disruption, work was carried out in stages, with only half of the river channel dammed at any one time and water continued to flow.
The site has now been fully restored, including reseeding the adjacent field in consultation with the landowner.
Sian Williams, Head of North West Operations at NRW, said: “Bontnewydd Weir provides important data that supports our flood warning service; however, we also need to ensure that these monitoring structures do not create a barrier to migratory fish.
“These improvements will make a real difference to the health of the Afon Gwyrfai by helping fish and eels move freely along the river. This is vital for maintaining healthy fish populations and supporting biodiversity.
“We’d like to thank local residents and landowners for their patience and cooperation while this important work was carried out.”
