Nearly 150 refugees have been granted sanctuary in Ceredigion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago.
And 70 families – made up of almost 250 individuals - found refuge at the Urdd Camp Welcome Centre in Llangrannog before they secured permanent accommodation.
Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year prompting a disastrous conflict, condemned by the international community, which has displaced more than six million people – and killed at least 210,000.
More than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were given a home in Wales, Welsh Government figures show.
Of the 150 in Ceredigion during the peak of evacuations, 137 were granted accommodation with a host family under the Homes 4 Ukraine scheme. Eight were allowed to join relatives already living in the county under a separate Family Visa scheme.
As of now, there are only 102 Ukrainian individuals in the county – which suggests nearly 50 have moved on to elsewhere.
Tens of refugees gathered in Aberystwyth town centre last Friday to mark one year since the invasion and to thank Wales for offering them sanctuary.
Leader of the Council, Councillor Bryan Davies (Plaid Cymru), said: “The local community has been fantastic, alongside all those who have opened their homes to host Ukrainians, people have generally been incredibly kind, generous and welcoming and this has really helped the Council to respond positively to help those who have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.
“Many of the Ukrainians families have now become part of the wider community proving that the integrated and seamless way that agencies worked together has benefited us and them hugely.”
A council spokesperson added: “Ceredigion County Council made sure that every host was visited to check that the accommodation met the required standard and that there were no safeguarding concerns.
“Every member of the host household over 16 years was DBS checked and offered an online safeguarding course.
“When the Ukrainian family arrived, they were visited by a council officer and then referred to British Red Cross who the Council have commissioned to provide ongoing support to refugees.
“The hosts themselves also provide a lot of ongoing support.
“There have been coffee mornings in Caerwedros and Aberystwyth, arts and well-being sessions in Llechryd, Llanybydder, Gorsgoch, New Quay, Ffostrasol and Cardigan and seasonal events, like the celebration of Orthodox Christmas in January.
“All these activities help our guests to get to know other Ukrainians and their local community, practice English and Welsh and offer a bit of normality in an otherwise extremely traumatic time for them.
“Funding from the Home Office has been used by the council to help the children make friends through gymnastics sessions, leisure centre passes and piano lessons.
“Adults have benefitted from driving theory lessons and Welsh lessons to help them get jobs in Ceredigion. They are all keen to contribute and are very grateful for the support and welcome they have received.
“Some Homes 4 Ukraine host placements have, unfortunately broken down, and some needed to end due to other family circumstances.
“The council maintains a list of valiant hosts who have passed all the checks but have not been matched to a Ukrainian family.
“Some of these ‘hosts in waiting’ have been able to help when the initial hosting placement has ended.
“Most of the Ukrainian families are now actively looking for work or have found work and are very keen to move into their own privately rented home.
“Ceredigion schools are hugely grateful to one Ukrainian lady who was working in schools back home in Ukraine.
“She speaks five languages and is now employed to support pupils in Ceredigion schools.
“She’s a great asset and has really helped the pupils to settle and understand the lessons, she has also helped the teachers to understand the level of trauma that the children have been through.
“Despite the success of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, we can do more. It is incredibly challenging for anyone to find an affordable home to rent now. If anyone can help out, please contact the Refugee Resettlement Team by email via [email protected] or by telephone on 01545 570881.
“At the height of the community response, the council also set up the Welcome Centre in Llangrannog. The situation was very dynamic.
“A further 249 refugees were supported at the Welcome Centre in Llangrannog. Ceredigion County Council is immensely proud of the Llangrannog Welcome Centre, which was the first of its kind, and one of the largest in Wales.
“Through working in partnership with Welsh Government, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Hywel Dda Health Board and Public Health, Jobcentre Plus and Dyfed Powys Police, we were able to provide a great welcome to the families who passed through.
“The multi-agency Welcome Centre team ensured that arriving Ukrainians had the essentials and access to health services. They were helped to open a bank account, apply for benefits, and confirm their migration status through the Biometric Residency process.
“There were English and Welsh lessons for adults and the school aged children attended a temporary on-site school bespoke to their needs.
“Many of the adults found temporary employment in the area and a variety of well-being and information sessions were provided to try and help them overcome their traumatic experiences and find out more about life in Wales.
“There were many tearful farewells from the Ukrainians and the staff who had worked with them when the Welcome Centre closed on 31 August 2022.
“Seven of the families have stayed in Ceredigion and the others moved on to other parts of the UK and further afield. One family moved on to Canada!”