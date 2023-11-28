Almost 70 per cent of all businesses in Ceredigion have the top rating for food hygiene, latest figures have revealed, as the council marks a decade since the introduction of making the display of food hygiene ratings a legal requirement.
Since November 2013, businesses in Wales have been required by law to display their food hygiene rating sticker in a prominent place – such as the front door, entrance or window.
Ceredigion County Council said the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme has "delivered lasting benefits to consumers and businesses and is rightly celebrated as one of the country’s most significant public health achievements of the 21st century."
A decade on, the scheme has driven up standards in food businesses in Ceredigion County Council with over 69.2 per cent of businesses displaying a rating of 5 and 94.3% per cent with a rating of 3 or above.
Councillor Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “The striking black and green stickers on display at restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and online give people the reassurance they seek that businesses in Ceredigion County Council are taking food hygiene and standards seriously.
"Food hygiene rating stickers are a simple and transparent way of displaying the results of the hygiene inspection conducted by our local authority officers.
"The scheme gives consumers confidence that food is being prepared and served in a clean and hygienic way, and the business is meeting its legislative requirements for food hygiene.”
All food businesses are able to achieve the top rating of ‘5 – very good’ by doing what is required of them under food law.
Nathan Barnhouse, Director of the Food Standards Agency in Wales said: “We are proud to deliver the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in partnership with Local Authorities and Welsh Government.
"Local Authorities are essential to the success of the scheme.
"Through their regular engagement with food businesses, they have played a key role in driving up hygiene standards to where they are today.
"The scheme allows people to vote with their feet or by a click of a button and choose those businesses that take food hygiene seriously.”