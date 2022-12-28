Nearly a third of households in Ceredigion are in poverty – a figure which has risen by nearly nine per cent since 2018.
The shocking data emerged from a report that went before Ceredigion County Council earlier this month.
The report states that nearly 3,450 school pupils in the county come from homes living in poverty.
Between 2018 and 2022, the number of households living in poverty has increased by 9 per cent, which is above the national average.
The report discusses the so-called disadvantage gap between students from more prosperous homes and those suffering deprivation.
Only about four per cent of pupils experiencing persistent disadvantage end up in the group who achieve the highest GCSE grades.
The report entitled Deprivation and Equity Strategy said: “Nearly one third of households in Ceredigion are living in poverty. Given the current cost of living crisis, it is widely recognised that this figure will further increase.
“There is a strong correlation between Covid-19, poverty, and the wellbeing mental health of individuals.
“Since the pandemic, there has been a marked increase in the number of children and young people seeking support with complex emotional and mental health difficulties.
“A key objective for the Schools and Culture Service is to support equity for all learners, especially following Covid-19 and the additional challenges disadvantaged learners face.
“As a result, an objective for the service was to prepare a Deprivation Strategy for schools to secure an equitable education provision for all learners.”