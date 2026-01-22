The postmaster has stated that the road works outside the office could be the death knell for the rural shop, Stordy Wyre.
It comes as along-awaited traffic calming measures are in progress along the busy B4337, which has been notorious for pedestrians and the many children who walk to school along the mostly pavement-less route.
The works include multiple raised table pedestrian crossings, aiming to “improve accessibility for the wheeling community and people on foot”.
Residents staged a protest against the works that would cause the Post Office to lose two of four parking spaces, which postmaster Bethan Jenkins describes as essential for providing their rural services.
Bethan said: “This proposed crossing threatens to close our business by eliminating the already limited parking we rely on to serve our customers, many of whom are elderly, disabled, or come from surrounding rural areas.
“More critically, the proposed location of the crossing, near a junction with poor visibility, presents a significant safety hazard for motorists and pedestrians alike.
“It’s clear that this project was conceived without any real understanding of its impact on the community.”
In September, Ceredigion County Council agreed to amend the design of the road works, removing a tabletop crossing close to the Post Office and replacing it with a simple traffic hump and pedestrian crossing, which “increased the available parking area in comparison to the previous tabletop design”, according to the council.
However Ms Jenkins argues that this will still see the loss of two parking spaces and accuses the council of not hosting a proper consultation process.
Others have welcomed the news, after many years of campaigning to make the roads safer for villagers.
Ceredigion Councillor Gwyn Wigley Evans said: “The problem surrounding the pedestrian route through the village of Llanrhystud to Ysgol Myfenydd and Ysgol Feithin Glan-y-Mor has been debated for 20 years and more.
“After long and protracted discussions, often difficult, we were very fortunate to receive funding via Ceredigion Council from the severely restricted Welsh Government Active Travel scheme and will certainly improve the safety for both parents and children along Moelifor Terrace up to the ford crossing to the schools.”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said the works are in “response to road safety concerns raised by local residents, Llanrhystud Community Council and the Local Member”, adding: “Some of the measures planned will be in the form of raised table pedestrian crossings, which will help improve accessibility for the wheeling community and people on foot.
“The works follow an extensive design process over several years, which has evolved significantly through community engagement.
“During the summer, Council representatives met with the Post Office tenants and owners to discuss how the design might affect them following correspondence, and subsequently made changes to reduce the impact on parking whilst maintaining the aspirations of the project.
“These revised plans were shared with the community and businesses in mid-August 2025 and subsequently taken forward to construction.”
