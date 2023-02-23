Nearly a third of Ceredigion employees work from home, census data has revealed.
Latest 2021 census data analysed by Reboot Online ranked Welsh regions by how many workers are staying away from the office.
Ceredigion was fourth highest in Wales, with 32 per cent of people working from home and three remote jobs available on average within a five-mile radius.
The proportion of home workers in the county has increased by nearly 20 per cent since 2011.
The area in the Wales with the highest percentage of population working from home is Cardiff (36 per cent), where there are 116 remote jobs within the same distance.
In Powys, 30 per cent of its working-age population works from home which has increased by nearly 20 per cent since 2011.
Ceredigion County Council raised eyebrows when it adopted a hybrid working policy in July last year, after building expensive new offices in Aberystwyth – which appear to be rarely used.
In response, the authority launched a public consultation into the future of space in council buildings in Ceredigion.
Fears were expressed at the beginning of last year that some council staff working from home would be facing poverty due to rising energy and electricity prices.