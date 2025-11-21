Network Rail is urging drivers to “Wise Up, Size Up” after a railway bridge in Powys was struck multiple times, causing repeated disruption for passengers and road users, and racking up significant, avoidable costs for taxpayers. Abergavenny Road bridge in Caersws has been hit 12 times since January 2024, causing more than 1,100 minutes of train delays and costing more than £46,000 in taxpayer-funded repairs and disruption.