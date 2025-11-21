Network Rail is urging drivers to “Wise Up, Size Up” after a railway bridge in Powys was struck multiple times, causing repeated disruption for passengers and road users, and racking up significant, avoidable costs for taxpayers. Abergavenny Road bridge in Caersws has been hit 12 times since January 2024, causing more than 1,100 minutes of train delays and costing more than £46,000 in taxpayer-funded repairs and disruption.
Each incident forced the A470 to close temporarily, leading to significant delays for rail and road users.
Despite multiple warning signs on approaches to the bridge, over-height vehicles continue to collide with it.
Network Rail will install new signs as part of a wider programme of investment in safety measures and driver education to reduce bridge strikes across Wales.
Network Rail Wales and Borders national “Wise Up, Size Up” campaign urges drivers to know the height and width of their vehicles before starting their journey.
Rebecca Watling, Head of Performance at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “When a vehicle hits a bridge, it creates a serious safety risk and causes major disruption, with trains stopped for essential inspections and repairs - meaning people miss important appointments or connections.
“These incidents also carry a significant cost to the public - money that could be far better spent upgrading and maintaining our rail network.
“I’d like to remind all drivers to check the height and width of their vehicles and follow safety signage on the approach to railway bridges as incidents like this are entirely avoidable.”
Deb Justice, Cambrian Railway Partnership Community Rail Development Officer said: “This affects not only local journeys but rail travel across the whole of Wales and Borders. We’re asking drivers to take a moment to check the height and width of their vehicles before setting out.
"It’s a small action, but one that can make a huge difference.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.