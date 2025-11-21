Concerns have been raised that increases to taxi licence fees in Powys could drive people away from taking the wheel.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way committee on 20 November, councillors received the annual report on taxi licence fees for next year.
From 1 April next year, the fees will go up by an inflation-busting eight per cent – which is on top of the eight per cent rise in fees that came into force this year.
Licensing team manager Natalie Jones said: “This report is to seek approval for proposed taxi fees to allow them to go out to public consultation in line with statutory requirements.
“If we receive no objections they will come into force on 1 April, 2026.”
If there are any objections a further report will come back to the committee.
Ms Jones continued: “The local authority does not and cannot make a profit on taxi fees.
“Local authorities are only permitted to achieve cost recovery.
“The fees are based on figures from 2024/2025.
“These proposed fees for 2026/2027 are a modest increase of eight per cent.
“We are confident they are a true representation of the costs incurred in issuing these licences.”
The eight per cent hike will see an increase of £9,800 next year.
Cllr Angela Davies said: “I completely understand the need of covering the cost of managing these licences, but I think it’s important to say that most taxi firms are probably small businesses in Powys.
“In my area they change a lot, which suggests to me that it’s not a great money-making business, it’s a difficult one to run.
“I am really conscious of making these small businesses unviable, and they are an important service to our residents, as we don’t have buses every 20 minutes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.