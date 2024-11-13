A new group is starting in Aberystwyth for anyone living or dealing with cancer
5k your way will start in the town on Saturday, 30 November.
This is a support group for anyone living or dealing with cancer, in the family or friends, and also people who work for cancer services.
“We are passionate about community, friendship and having fun,” an event organiser said.
“We meet near a designated parkrun every last Saturday of the month.
Welcome everyone.
You can walk, jog or run. Try a 1k, 2k or 5k, volunteer or support and come for a coffee after you finish. Do it your own way.
“The best project you work on is yourself.”
Meet at Plascrug Avenue at 8.45am for a 9am start.