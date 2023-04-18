A new four-mile fundraising event between Tywyn and Aberdyfi has been organised to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The one way beach race from Tywyn to Aberdyfi will take place later this month and entrants can run or walk at their leisure.
Groups and fancy dress are welcome, the organisers say.
The beach race will take place on Saturday, 29 April, when people are being asked to walk or run from
The Victorian Slipway Pub on the seafront in Tywyn, to The Britannia Inn, Aberdyfi.
The Slip to The Brit Beach Trip is around four miles along the beautiful sandy beach, avoiding the road completely.
A midday official send off from Tywyn (low tide 11am) will give most plenty of time to reach Aberdyfi.
The organisers at the Tywyn end will check entrants through the timer gates, then participants are asked to walk, run, bring the dog, ride a bike or even a horse - anything without an engine.
Fancy Dress, your own company T-shirts, a club, or group from an organisation are encouraged, and timings will be taken for those choosing to be competitive.
When entrants reach the check-in on the Wharf at Aberdyfi, The Brit will welcome them with a selection of ales and a festival bar on the harbour. Lunches and refreshments will be available all afternoon from The Brit, the Yacht Club and the pubs and cafes along Seaview Terrace.
Supporters can attend too, to spur entrants on, and in the evening, local singer Lewis Sayes will be perform, joined by some other musicians and DJ Leo Lightfoot.
Entry forms are available at The Brit. It costs £10 per person to enter, and participants are asked to raise sponsorship money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The day will be filmed for social media.
Julian Evans, a professional actor based in Llwyngwril, has been volunteering with the Air Ambulance since moving to the area in 2021.
He said: “It’s always brilliant to be involved with events to raise funds for the Welsh Air Ambulance. Their work is so vital for all of us who live in the area.”
Seona Loveman, landlady of the Britannia Inn and event director, said: “Our amazing long sandy beach is such a big part of Aberdovey, so enjoying the walk here with friends and raising money for our cherished Air Ambulance is a really rewarding experience.”