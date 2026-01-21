A CCTV camera has been installed at the entrance to Ynyslas beach in the hope it will deter anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping at the beauty spot.
The camera and pole have been installed this week by Natural Resources Wales, but will not be used to collect parking fees.
Explaining the decision to install the camera, NRW, who closed the nearby visitor centre in March last year, before it was taken over by Borth Community Forum in the summer, said: "New CCTV cameras at Ynyslas are now operational and have been installed to help deter and monitor issues such as anti‑social behaviour and fly‑tipping.
"Alongside the natural deterrent of other visitors, our land management staff continue to maintain a regular presence on site.
"We remind all visitors that their litter and waste is their own responsibility, and we urge everyone to follow the Countryside Code and leave no trace of their visit.
"Incidents can be reported via our online reporting form or by calling our 24‑hour incident line on 0300 065 3000."
Fly-tipping has become an issue at the nature reserve, with one incident late last year when a shed was dumped on the sand.
Speaking in November, Nicola Maysmor, Land Management Team Leader (Mid-North), of NRW, said: “Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is aware of the recent fly-tipping incident on the Dyfi National Nature Reserve - Ynyslas, where what appears to be the remains of a shed was dumped. This is, regrettably, not an isolated occurrence. Fly-tipping has been a recurring issue at this location for several years.
“As the landowner, it is NRW’s responsibility to remove the waste, and the site has been cleared.
“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence that damages the environment, endangers wildlife, and places an unnecessary burden on public resources. We thank the local community for their vigilance and continued support in reporting these incidents. Working together, we can help keep Ynyslas clean, safe, and beautiful for everyone.”
Parking on the sand will continue this year and local company, Diogel, is expected to return during the busy months.
Car parking at Ynyslas is £4 per day or £40 for an annual season ticket and you will need to pay the car park attendant on arrival by cash or card.
However, parking is free for vehicles displaying a Blue Badge and for local residents.
To find out if your address is within the qualifying area, please ask the car park attendant on arrival. You will need to show proof of address such as a driving licence or recent utilities bill to get your free parking pass which is valid for one year from date of issue.
NRW added: “Parking passes are available for second homeowners if you can demonstrate eligibility, for example, that you pay Council Tax. Holiday homes however and properties to rent for holiday makers do not qualify for a pass.
“Diogel was awarded a contract for one year, from April 2025, with a possible extension of up to three years, to provide site management during peak visitor months for the beach car park at Ynyslas Visitor Centre.”
