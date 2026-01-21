The family of a Cardigan man who died in a crash on the A487 over the weekend have paid tribute to him.
Alfie Copeland, 22, died following a collision between a Yamaha YZF R7 motorbike and a Volkswagen Transporter, on the A487 northbound, near the junction of Caemorgan Road at around 1.05pm, Saturday 17 January.
His family said: “Alfie was bright, happy, hilarious, adventurous, ambitious, kind and a gentle giant. He had a bright future and so many plans.
“We will never stop missing him, always in our hearts.”
Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that could support their investigation.
Contact police on 101 and quote: DP-20260117-139
