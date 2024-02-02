PLANS for upgraded changing facilities at the home ground of Penrhyncoch Football Club have been give the go ahead by council planners.
The new changing room facility at Cae Baker, is essential for the Club to be able to maintain their position within the various leagues that they
participate in,” planning documents said.
The scheme will see a prefabricated purpose built shipping container changing room facility placed on a prepared concrete base.
“The layout and scale of the building suits the club’s requirement for the changing facilities mandated by the Welsh FA and is designed to offer the exact accommodation required for such a facility,” documents added.
“Penrhyncoch Football Club have a number of teams playing in different leagues involving male and female players of all ages.
“It is a requirement of the Welsh FA that they have enhanced facilities to allow their continued participation at certain levels so this proposal is vital for the ongoing success of the club.
“Furthermore the facility will provide a high standard of accommodation for the playing filed in general and is a community benefit.”