Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake has been named a vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Investment Fraud and Fairer Financial Services.
The APPG held its Annual General Meeting in December, where Members from across both Houses of Parliament gathered to elect officers and set priorities for what promises to be a pivotal year ahead.
Mr Lake was elected as one of three vice-chairs to the group under the chairmanship of Labour’s John McDonnell.
Mr Lake said: “In Wales and across the nations and regions of the UK, communities have been devastated by financial scandals and regulatory failures.
“This APPG provides a vital platform to champion the cause of victims and to demand the structural reforms our financial system so urgently needs."
