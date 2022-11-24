New chapter as £6.1m Urdd development opened in Llangrannog
A new chapter will be marked in Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s 100-year history later today (Thursday) as the £6.1m Calon y Gwersyll development in Llangrannog is officially declared open.
Llangrannog Centre’s traditional wooden buildings has served the Urdd well for 90 years, but thanks to the capital development the Urdd can now increase its services and residential area, creating even more opportunities for future generations through the medium of Welsh. The new £6.1m Calon y Gwersyll development will upgrade and further support Llangrannog Centre’s outdoor learning environment, providing a safe open space for children and young people to learn new skills, socialise and grow.
Calon y Gwersyll will be officially opened today (Thursday, 24 November) by Jeremy Miles MS, the Minister of Education and Welsh Language.
The new development has been largely funded thanks to a capital grant of £4.1m by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme as well further funding by the National Lottery.
As well as a new residential area which offers accommodation for 52 people, Calon y Gwersyll includes:
· A multi-purpose hall and central hub to support cultural and social activities.
· A new canteen and kitchen, offering seating to over 250 people.
· Classrooms and smaller meetings rooms for group events.
· Social areas to support outdoor learning.
· Appropriate working areas for teachers and residential leaders.
Gwersyll yr Urdd Llangrannog
Sian Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru says: “Today we mark an exciting new chapter in the Urdd’s 100-year history as we officially open the Calon y Gwersyll development in Llangrannog. Over 2 million children and young people have stayed at the Urdd’s residential centres during the past century of existence, all of which have provided life shaping opportunities, positive memories, and experiences to generations of young people. Our Centres encourage confidence and growth whilst learning new skills, speaking Welsh and meeting new people.
“The Urdd strides to offer equal opportunities to young people across Wales from every community. The capital fund, along with other local grants, has enabled the Urdd to modernise our facilities at Llangrannog, Glan-llyn and Pentre Ifan. These investments mean we can continue to offer a range of opportunities to even more children as the organisation looks forward to the next 100 years of service.
“On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the Welsh Government and all the organisations who have supported our vision, allowing the Urdd to continue offering life shaping experiences through the medium of Welsh to all children across Wales.”
A look back through the years at Gwersyll yr Urdd in Llangrannog
Jeremy Miles MS, the Minister of Education and Welsh Language says: “It’s a pleasure to be here today to open Calon y Gwersyll. The Urdd has offered unique opportunities for young people to enjoy themselves whilst using the Welsh language for 100 years. Calon y Gwersyll ensures that even more people will be able to benefit from the Urdd’s valuable experiences. I’m also pleased that the project supports the ambitions of the Curriculum for Wales, enhancing outdoor educational opportunities which is even more important after the pandemic.
“I’m sure many people in Wales have great memories of visiting Llangrannog Centre, and with our support as a Government, many more children can also look forward to creating memories.”
