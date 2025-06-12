Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, was able to fund a family fun day at Gwersyll yr Urdd, Llangrannog for the children, young people and families supported by the Wish Fund.
The Wish Fund is a campaign delivered by Hywel Dda Health Charities which creates lasting memories for children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and their families.
Thanks to the funding, the families enjoyed a fantastic day, taking part in activities such as skiing, horse riding, swimming, sledging, and archery.
Rachel Brown, Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist, said: “We’re so grateful for the generous donations to the Wish Fund that enabled us to organise another fantastic family fun day for the children, young people and their families that we support.
“The day was amazing, it was very special experience for the families and something they will always remember.
“My favourite quote of the day was from a mum who said ‘I never thought I’d see the day where I would watch him ski.’
“These family days are so important because they strengthen bonds of attachment, facilitate communication, provide emotional support and promote family well-being.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.
“Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.”
To find out more about the Wish Fund campaign and details on how to help support local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.
