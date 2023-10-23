A public meeting has been reorganised for 21 November.
The Tywyn Hospital Action Group arranged a meeting for Wednesday, 11 October, but postponed when they learnt that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was unable to send a representative to it.
The health board sent some alternative dates to campaigners, who want services including the inpatient ward that closed temporarily five months ago to return, and a new date has been set. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, 21 November at 7pm in Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn’s main hall.
The health board say they “continue to actively recruit for new nursing staff” to reopen the inpatient ward and have appointed staff for the Minor Injury Unit (MIU), which reopened at Tywyn Hospital on 18 July.