A NEW partner will join Borth surgery from next month in a move that will secure the future of the practice.
Dr Joseph Akporokah will be joining Dr Sue Fish at Borth Surgery as a GP partner from 1 February.
Last year it was warned that the surgery would have to close unless it could recruit more GPs, with the situation described in early 2023 as “unsustainable”.
The threat of closure was avoided following the appointment of three doctors last year, and now the surgery will welcome a new partner.
Dr Joseph joined the surgery in September 2023 as a salaried GP after finishing the Aberystwyth GP vocational training scheme.
He qualified as a medical doctor almost 12 years ago and has worked in three different countries.
The surgery has also managed to recruit a number of other Healthcare Professionals over the last 12 months which include Dr Louise Hyde a salaried GP, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Healthcare Support Worker and Physicians Associate.
They support the existing clinical team of the Practice Nurse, Assistant Practitioner, Immuniser and Pharmacist.
Dr Fish said: “I am very pleased to welcome Dr Joseph Akporokah as a new GP partner to the surgery.
“I would like to thank the surgery staff, patients and the Borth Community for supporting me over the last 12 months.
“Dr Akporokah is committed to continuing to develop the services that the surgery are able to offer our patients which will ensure that the surgery remains open going forward.”
Dr Akporokah said: “It’s my pleasure to join the team at Borth surgery, more so as a GP partner.
“I look forward to working with Dr Fish and the entire amazing staff to enhance the health, wellbeing and lives of our patients and the entire community.”