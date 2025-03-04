Secondary school pupils will hear the stories of Holocaust survivors and refugees who made Wales their home, thanks to a new educational resource created by Aberystwyth University and the Jewish History Association of Wales.
The series of podcasts will mean that older pupils as well as the general public can listen to those who fled from Nazi tyranny to build better lives for themselves and their families.
They can also learn how refugees who settled in Wales after the Second World War have contributed to Welsh life - culturally, economically and politically.
The podcasts have been produced as part of Holocaust Resources Wales, a project that produces high-quality bilingual teaching resources for use in schools in Wales.
The project uses local stories of refugees who found sanctuary in Wales to tell the history of the Holocaust through photographs, oral histories, videos, and primary documents.
Holocaust Resources Wales is a collaboration between the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University and the Jewish History Association of Wales.
It is funded by The Association of Jewish Refugees.
Professor Andrea Hammel from the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University said: “The Holocaust was one of the defining moments of the 20th century and its effects were felt across the world – including in Wales.
“Through this new series of four podcasts, everyone will be able to learn more about the experiences and will be able to hear the voices of refugees who sought sanctuary in Wales after fleeing National Socialism, learn about the perilous journeys they took, and how they adapted to life in Wales.”
Holocaust Resources Wales can be accessed online on People’s Collection Wales and on Hwb - the digital platform for learning and teaching in Wales.
The new 20-minute podcasts are available free on Spotify.