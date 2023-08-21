PLANS for a terrace housing development in Llanbrynmair have been lodged with Powys County Council.
The application by Rhys Wright of RBW Carpentry + Construction Ltd is to build three three-bedroom houses in a terrace on land at Cae Bryncoch on the outskirts of the village.
Landscaping and associated vehicle access is included in the proposal.
Agent, Jonathan Davies of RBW Carpentry + Construction Ltd explained the scheme in a planning statement.
Mr Davies said: “The proposals are an extension to an existing development which received permission for five detached dwellings – one of which is an affordable home.
“The new dwellings have been carefully designed to be in keeping with the adjacent houses.
“They consist of three, two storey three-bedroom dwellings, which are proportional in size to the adjacent two-storey houses on site.”
Mr Edwards added that the site has been allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP) for housing.
Building three houses would “comply” with the density of housing per hectare for the site under LDP policy.
The site is 0.14 hectares in size and documents explained that 0.03 hectares have been earmarked to build an access road to the first phase of the development.
A further 0.02 hectares has been set aside as an exclusion zone “as recommended” in a tree protection report.
Luke Edwards of Arbserve who conducted a tree assessment of the site said: “The impact on the overall tree cover by the proposed design is extremely low.
“Significant and valuable mature tree loss is zero.
“A small section of hedge two metres wide is proposed for removal to facilitate connection of foul water utilities.
“However, this will be mitigated by replanting after the pipe connection works are complete.
“Furthermore, additional trees and hedges will be planted which actually increase the tree stock on the proposed development.
Mr Edwards added that monitoring visits to the site by an arborist would be scheduled to ensure contractors comply with the tree protection plan.
A decision on the application is expected by 3 October.