Professor Iain Donnison, Head of the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University, said: “In a rapidly changing world, it is vital that tomorrow's scientists are equipped with the skills they need to embrace the latest technologies and advance the frontiers of scientific discovery. We are therefore delighted to be part of these two collaborative doctoral awards and look forward to welcoming two new cohorts of doctoral students to IBERS. For example, in the AI project we will be training PhD students to use next-generation artificial intelligence tools and approaches for developing plant breeding solutions for the crops of the future including to address food security, nutrition and sustainability challenges."