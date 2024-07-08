Voters in Bangor and Aberconwy have gone to the ballot box to elect their MP in the General Election of 2024.
And the new constituency was claimed by Labour’s Claire Hughes who polled 14,008 of the votes, with Plaid Cymru’s Catrin Elen Wager in second place (9,112), narrowly ahead of Conservative Robin Millar (9,036), the former Aberconwy MP.
The result followed a bad night for the Conservatives across the UK, with other parts of North Wales seeing Tories lose seats.
Newly elected Bangor Aberconwy MP Claire Hughes took to the stage, addressed the crowd, and thanked the people who voted, campaigned for, and supported her.
“The biggest thank you of all goes to the people of Bangor Aberconwy,” she said.
“There is no better place in the world, and that’s why being elected to represent you as the first ever Labour MP for Bangor Aberconwy is such an incredible honour and privilege.
“To all of you who put your trust in me and gave your support, thank you so much. I know many of you would have put your trust in Labour for the first time at this election, and some of you who usually support other parties may have lent your support.
“I want you to know that I take that trust very seriously. I am very grateful, and I will repay that trust. I know there will be many of you also who didn’t cast your vote to Labour.
“I want you to know that I will work tirelessly to be a voice for everyone in our new and diverse constituency, from our university city and our coastal towns to our rural communities.”
The turnout for Bangor Aberconwy was 59.29%.
The newly created seat of Bangor Aberconwy straddles two county council areas. It is made up of 40.9% of the old Arfon constituency, which was previously held by Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams, who stepped down this year.