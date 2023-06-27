New-look constituencies for mid and north Wales – including an extended Ceredigion that will take in parts of north Pembrokeshire - will be introduced at the next general election after the Boundary Commission for Wales submitted its final recommendations to Westminster.
Initial proposals to cut the number of Welsh seats in the House of Commons from 40 to 32 – with Westminster constituency sizes increasing and elector numbers levelling out – were revealed in 2021 and went through a series of consultations.
The changes will see Ceredigion take on part of the axed Preseli Pembrokeshire seat, to create Ceredigion Preseli.
The Montgomeryshire constituency, which is home to Machynlleth and Llanidloes, will be enlarged to take on parts of Clwyd South to become Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.
An extended Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat will incorporate several wards from the current Arfon constituency, but will retain its name.
No changes were made during the final consultation to plans for the new-look Ceredigion Preseli seat, but slight amendments were made in Dwyfor Meirionydd and Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, with the wards of Corwen and Llandrillo being included in the Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency in the final recommendations after initially being put in the Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr seat.
The enlarged Ceredigion constituency will see the county take on a south boundary last used more than 25 years ago.
Ceredigion and Pembroke North was a constituency until 1997.
The Ceredigion Preseli constituency will have 74,063 electors.
The Montgomeryshire seat, which holds Machynlleth and Llanidloes, will be renamed and take on seats from the Wrexham and Denbighshire areas, despite calls during the consultation for the seat to be retained as it is.
The new-look Dwyfor Meirionnydd will take on the Arfon wards of Bethel, Bontnewydd, Cadnant, Cwm-y-Glo, Deiniolen, Groeslon, Llanberis, Llanllyfni, Llanrug, Llanwnda, Menai (Caernarfon), Peblig (Caernarfon), Penisarwaun, Penygroes, Seiont, Talysarn, Waunfawr, and Y Felinheli.
Shereen Williams MBE OStJ DL, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales said: “It is our firm belief that these recommendations represent the best way to create 32 constituencies in Wales which meet the requirements of the Act, including taking account of geography and local ties.
The Commission began the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituencies in 2021 and was required to submit its final recommendations to the Speaker of the House of Commons by 1 July this year.
The Commission’s Final Recommendations will now take effect automatically, without the need for parliamentary or government approval, from the next scheduled General Election.