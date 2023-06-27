No changes were made during the final consultation to plans for the new-look Ceredigion Preseli seat, but slight amendments were made in Dwyfor Meirionydd and Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, with the wards of Corwen and Llandrillo being included in the Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency in the final recommendations after initially being put in the Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr seat.