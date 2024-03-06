Llanrhystud Beach in Ceredigion is the setting for a new music video.
The video for artist Abi Foster’s latest single, I’ve Lost My Way, was shot there recently.
Abi is originally from Newtown in Powys but now set up base in Tregaron in Ceredigion
Written by Gareth Wilson and produced by Clovis Phillips at AddABand studio, this emotionally charged I’ve Lost My Way promises to be a standout in Abi's growing repertoire.
The accompanying music video, shot against a misty and rain-kissed Llanryhstud beach, beautifully complements the song's introspective tone. Abi's soulful vocals seamlessly blend in with the moody scenes, creating an intimate connection between the lyrics and the visuals.
With roots in the picturesque landscapes of west Wales and a fierce do it yourself (DIY) approach, Abi Foster has been successfully carving her name in the UK singer-songwriter scene for a while now.
Her distinctive sound, influenced by the likes of Maisie Peters, Noah Kahan, and Lizzy McAlpine, can be recognised by comforting melodies, and dulcet, inviting vocals that set her apart from other artists.
Since 2020, Abi has been diligently building a loyal following on social media, her journey marked by a successful crowdfunding campaign that fuelled the 7-track EP, 'History Talks'.
Then in 2023 alone, she gifted audiences with four remarkable releases, each earning airplay on multiple BBC Introducing shows. It is these accomplishments that led her to stand proudly among the select few chosen to be part of 'F-list Music’s ‘Emerging Artist Network’ – a testament to her rising prominence within the UK music landscape.
You can see Abi’s Ceredigion beach set music video on YouTube. Visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nq0arrKT6N8.