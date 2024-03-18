PARTS of the Ystwyth Valley and Cambrian Mountains now have 4G mobile signal thanks to a UK Government scheme.
The first of 86 4G masts have been switched on in Wales this month, benefitting residents, tourists, and business owners in areas such as Pontrhydygroes, Ysbyty Ystwyth, Llanafan, Tynygraig, and West Fedw and Trawsgoed.
The improved mobile signal is part of a UK Government bid to eliminate not-spots in rural parts of the country.
It has been carried out by upgrading existing phone infrastructure, rather than building a new one, meaning communities can benefit from improved connectivity without the visual impact involved when building new masts.
Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “Bad mobile signal can cause people immense frustration and hold back businesses in rural areas.
“This is why I’ve made it my absolute priority to ensure that no one feels like they are being left behind because of the lack of reliable signal.
“I’m thrilled to see our rollout signalling the end of mobile blackspots in rural Wales in Powys County. Everyone – from residents and business-owners to tourists – can access future-proof mobile connectivity and enjoy the opportunities it unlocks.”
As a result of this upgrade, residents and tourists will be able to access 4G signal from all four mobile network operators - EE, VMO2, Three and Vodafone.
A further two 4G masts are set to be switched on in the coming months in the villages of Esgair Maen and Bronfelin, as the delivery of the Shared Rural Network programme ramps up.
A total of 86 masts in Wales will be switched on over the coming months and reduce blackspots of coverage holding back communities reaping the benefits of digital connectivity.
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “I’m delighted to see the end of these mobile blackspots with the switching on of three 4G masts, and more to come in the next few months. The UK Government is proud of our investment in the Shared Rural Network which is helping residents and businesses in rural Wales have access to fast reliable internet connections.”