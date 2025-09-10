The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys has officially renamed its Victim Engagement Forum to the Victim-Survivor Engagement Network.
The network brings together victims/survivors from across the Dyfed-Powys area to share their experiences and help influence the design and delivery of local support services.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “It’s vital that victims and survivors feel heard.
“This new name better reflects the important contribution they make in shaping how we commission and deliver victim services in Dyfed-Powys.
“Their voices help us to challenge systems, improve practice, and ensure services are trauma-informed and truly responsive to need.”
Members of the Victim-Survivor Engagement Network contribute through surveys, interviews, events, and direct consultation with OPCC staff.
