What does the word ‘wild’ conjure up for you?
Is it a moment standing at the edge of a raging sea or being lifted up and spat out of a whirling tornado; running for your life through city streets or coming face to face with a wolf; the animal within that can’t always be tamed or the wilderness at the edge of your home?
Created from conversations with over 70 people across rural, urban and seaside locations, ‘Wild’ is a new theatre production celebrating what that means to us.
With an ensemble cast of four, rich soundscapes and songs it invites the audience to reflect on their own definitions of Wild, fostering a deeper appreciation of both nature and human nature. The evening includes a conversation with the cast after the performance where everyone can chat about what wild means to them.
Wild has a wide appeal, from first time theatre goers to regular culture vultures. People enjoy the unusual design with the audience seated on either side of the performance area, as well as the immersive feel of the production.
The theatre company gives a recommended age of 11+.
The show has been made to be more accessible for visually impaired audiences with a layering of text, soundscapes and songs. Touch tours will be available 45 minutes before the start time of the performance but would need to be booked in advance.
The actors/devisors are Holly Alanna Williams, April Nerissa Hudson, Vimal Korpal, and Graeme Rose. The Musical Director and Composer is Katy Rose Bennett and the Directors are Frances Land and Steve Johnstone.
The script is by Rochi Rampal, and Design and Production is by Abigail King and Matt Lloyd. Sound Design is Dean Whiskens and Graphic Design, Sakab Bashir.
Watch Wild Wild at Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi on Sunday, 19 October at 7.30pm.
