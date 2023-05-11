There is an anxious wait at the Glaslyn Osprey centre as Aran and his new partner, Elen, watch over two eggs.
When Aran returned to the nest near Porthmadog last month, he and followers of the osprey centre's live camera feed, waited patiently for the return of Mrs G. But days turned into weeks, and Mrs G, who had been a fixture of the site for 20 years, is now believed to have died.
Aran has returned to Glaslyn (Glaslyn )
There was considerable excitement when a new female arrived, and settled, at the nest. She has since been named Elen, after Yr Elen a mountain in the Carneddau range in Eryri (Snowdonia). Aran was named after Yr Aran, another mountain there.