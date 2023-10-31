Llywelyn ap Gruffydd and Owain Glyndŵr, the ancient Princes of Wales, knew these midlands intimately, criss-crossing them with armies and holding court in the brief peacetimes. The fire of the 18th century Methodist Revival was lit in Mid-Wales when inspiration first struck Howell Harris at Talgarth Church. It later focused around Daniel Rowlands’ preaching at Llangeithio and William Williams’ prayers through the night at Moriah Chapel Abergwesyn. Today’s leaders rarely if ever appear in mid Wales, showing no such respect or affection for the region.