Forecasters are warning of a heatwave across much of the UK this weekend.
The mercury could hit 31ºC in Aberystwyth on Saturday as the Met Office says most of the country will experience heatwave conditions.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month. This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.
"Temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend and ease early next week. They are expected to exceed 30°C in some areas from tomorrow, with peak temperatures of 31°C on Thursday, with up to 32°C possible in parts of England and Wales on Friday.”
“Scotland is also expected to meet heatwave criteria over the weekend. This hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area than previous ones so far this summer and pollen and UV levels will be very high in some areas. For updates, do keep an eye on the Met Office forecast as the picture develops.”
Heatwave conditions in the UK are met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with temperature values meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold for that location.
In Aberystwyth and across Wales, the threshold is 25ºC.
Thursday will see early mist and low cloud along Cardigan Bay which will clear through the morning leaving another day of prolonged sunny intervals and light winds. Feeling increasingly warm with a maximum temperature 27°C.
Friday to Sunday in Aberystwyth will see high pressure continue to dominate with strong sunshine by day and clear skies overnight.
It will become very warm through the period with some uncomfortable nights for sleeping by the weekend.
High temperature on Saturday will be 31°C and Sunday, 30°C.
Cloud will arrive by Monday, bringing temperatures down to the low 20s.
The RNLI in Ceredigion is urging people to take care when visiting beaches this weekend.
Sam Trevor, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Ceredigion says: ‘With warm weather predicted over the coming days, we’d advise anyone visiting the coast to choose a lifeguarded beach. Remember to swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags, and surf, kayak or stand-up paddleboard between the black and white flags.
“The lifeguards position the flags in the safest area of the beach, if you see a red flag the lifeguards have deemed that area of the beach as unsafe – so do not enter the water.
“If you ever have any questions, feel free to approach the lifeguards who will be happy to help and can provide local beach safety advice for the conditions that day.”
In Ceredigion, Borth and Llangrannog are patrolled full time, whilst the other beaches in the county such as, Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth will be patrolled on weekends only up until 19 July when they go live full time until 31 August.
Chris Cousens RNLI Water Safety Lead said: “f you’re visiting the coast, remember to visit a lifeguarded beach. It's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe and get help in the event of an emergency.
“If you unexpectedly find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you see anyone else in difficulty anywhere along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
The RNLI’s advice for anyone struggling in the water is ‘Float to Live’:
· Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged
· Relax and try to breathe normally
· Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat
· It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently.
To find your nearest lifeguarded beach visit: Lifeguarded Beaches - Find Your Nearest Lifeguarded Beach (rnli.org)
