New President for National Library

the National Library of Wales has named its new President and Vice President.

Ashok Ahir has been appointed as the new President after filling the role on an interim basis since September.

Fundraising consultant Andrew Evans has been appointed the new Vice President.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “I am delighted Ashok has been appointed to this high-profile, strategic and influential role in the cultural sector in Wales. He will have a crucial role in ensuring the library continues to deliver the findings of the Tailored Review and implement the Library’s five year strategic plan.

Ashok Ahir said: “The Library is not only home to the nation’s memory, it also has a significant role to play as we review, reimagine and celebrate the diversity of the Welsh experience.”