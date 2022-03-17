New President for National Library
the National Library of Wales has named its new President and Vice President.
Ashok Ahir has been appointed as the new President after filling the role on an interim basis since September.
Fundraising consultant Andrew Evans has been appointed the new Vice President.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “I am delighted Ashok has been appointed to this high-profile, strategic and influential role in the cultural sector in Wales. He will have a crucial role in ensuring the library continues to deliver the findings of the Tailored Review and implement the Library’s five year strategic plan.
Ashok Ahir said: “The Library is not only home to the nation’s memory, it also has a significant role to play as we review, reimagine and celebrate the diversity of the Welsh experience.”
Andrew Evans added: “I am very much looking forward to working with the Library’s dedicated staff as we seek to care for the Library’s unparalleled collection. The next few years offer great opportunities to the Library to grow the number and diversity of visitors and readers and I am excited to be part of that journey.” Pedr ap Llwyd, Chief Executive and Librarian of the National Library of Wales said: “I very much welcome the appointment of Ashok to the post and I am already very much indebted to him for his leadership and support as interim President. This is an excellent appointment and the Library will benefit hugely from this appointment.”
