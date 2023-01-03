NEW Year dippers on the Ceredigion coast have raised nearly £1,000 for Cancer Research.
A number of people gathered at New Quay harbour on New Year’s Day to brave the chill and take a dip in the Cardigan Bay water to welcome in 2023.
A bucket collection by the New Quay Cancer Research Committee raised a sum of £955.
Morlais Davies, who sent the photos to the Cambrian News, said: “A big thank you to the New Quay RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Crew who were on hand to ensure the safety of the swimmers who ventured into the water.”
Dipping their toes on New Year's Day (Morlais Davies )