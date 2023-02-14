The New Quay RNLI branch of fundraisers will be holding their AGM on Monday, 27 February at the Memorial Hall at 7pm.
The fundraising volunteers devote their time to raising vital funds for the RNLI which saves lives at sea. They organise and host a variety of family friendly events throughout the year, from fish supper evenings to the Christmas Fayre.
Tim Richards, New Quay RNLI fundraising manager said: “Everyone is welcome to our AGM so if you want to find out more come along. We are always looking for new members to join our team, no experience necessary but lots of enthusiasm and ideas are very welcome. We meet on average once a month so.
“If you are interested in joining us at our AGM, contact me at [email protected], Richard Perry at [email protected] or the lifeboat station on 01545 560311.”
