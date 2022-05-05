New Quay the star of fisherman’s tale

The crew on location in New Quay ( Unknown )

A STUDENT filmmaker has started filming their latest project in New Quay in bid to tell a story close to his heart.

Joe Davies, a student from the University of Gloucester, has set New Quay as the backdrop for his final project as part of his degree qualification.

The film, titled Devil’s Cove, is described as a mix of a local tale and fantasy. The story follows an injured ex fisherman, who when asked look after his grandson for the day begins recounting stories of his career, leading them to discuss the infamous Devil’s Cove.

Joe, who lives in England but has been visiting Wales since he was very young, explained that while the crew looked into other filming locations, they knew from the start that New Quay was the ideal location for the fantastical-realist story.

The story takes inspiration from Joe’s own Grandfather, who himself was a character local to New Quay. Speaking to the Cambrian News, Joe explained that the story acted as a creative outlet for him, allowing him to explore the relationship he and his own Grandfather had.

He said: “The relationship me and my Grandad had was a difficult one. He was in a wheelchair since before I was born which really limited what we could do together.