“As PCC I have included improving road safety as a key part of my plan for policing and crime in North Wales – the first Commissioner to do so in the region. Our ultimate aim is to prevent tragedies before they happen, through education, safety measures, and policing, but this new role stands as a marker of how much importance we place on supporting victims, and in enabling them to come to terms with what has happened to them. With Christmas just around the corner, I also support North Wales Police in its campaign against drink and drug driving and the tragic consequences that these actions can cause in our society.”