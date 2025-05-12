A grateful patient is using International Nurses Day (12 May) to thank a special group of healthcare heroes.
Robert Leslie Williams, 87, has been under the care of the Vascular Nurses Outreach Service at Ysbyty Gwynedd for more than seven years following a complex diagnosis of mixed aetiology lower leg ulceration.
Throughout countless appointments, procedures, and recovery periods, Bob says the dedicated team of nurses provide expert medical care and emotional support.
“They’re more than nurses to me – they are more like family,” Bob said.
“There were days when I was scared, in pain, and didn’t know what tomorrow would bring. But these nurses were always there – with a warm smile, a steady hand, and the kind of encouragement that keeps you going.”
Bob credits much of his improved mobility and quality of life to the consistent and compassionate care he’s received from Vascular Nursing Team nurses, Carys Park, Catrin Davies and Ann Jones.
They have cared for and managed thousands of patients since their team was established in 2013. Their caseload manages a vast amount of vascular conditions, providing support and guidance with assessment of circulation, wound care advice and ongoing monitoring.
Carys said: “We care for patients who have been diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease, venous and mixed aetiology ulceration, traumatic wounds, and also provide support for those diagnosed with abdominal aortic aneurysms.
“Our role is to keep patients living as healthy as they possibly can and for them to have a good quality of life with their condition by providing advice on best medical treatment and lifestyle choices.”
Vascular nurse led clinics at Ysbyty Gwynedd provide ongoing support post hospital discharge. Early identification of problems enables prompt intervention and the escalation of concerns when intervention is required.
Catrin, who worked on Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Dulas Ward with Carys before joining the Specialist Nursing service 12 years ago, said: “What I love most about this job is the connection we build with our patients and their families. We don’t just treat a condition – we get to know the person behind it.
“Seeing patients like Bob regain his confidence and feel better in himself is really fulfilling.”
Carys is extremely proud of her team, their efforts and their dedication to the care of patients under the vascular service.
She added: “We are really proud to work within this service and care for the patients we have, we also work closely with the District Nursing Teams in the community who we are in regular contact with to monitor our patients who are at home. It’s a really special job and so are our patients.”
International Nurses Day, held each year on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, celebrates the contributions of nurses around the world. For Bob, it’s the perfect time to shine a spotlight on a team that has made a life-changing difference.
Bob added: “I don’t have enough words to say thank you. But if sharing my story lets them know how deeply appreciated they are, then that’s something I’m proud to do.”