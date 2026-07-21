Ceredigion County Council has approved new electric vehicle signage and branding at the Morrisons petrol filling station at Parc y Llyn Retail Park, Aberystwyth.
The application covers a five-metre internally illuminated EV totem sign and an approved canopy carrying EV branding at the Llanbadarn Fawr site.
The petrol station is also in the process of changing its automated car wash.
The decision forms part of the continuing rollout of electric vehicle facilities at retail and fuel sites, reflecting growing demand from motorists for more visible charging infrastructure.
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