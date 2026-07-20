Plans to convert a former St Dogmaels chapel, empty for more than three decades, to a home have been approved.
An application submitted to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park sought permission for a change of use of the former Capel Bryn Salem chapel, Cippyn.
The 1850-built independent chapel had fallen into disuse by 1993, but remains in a “generally intact and in a sound condition,” a supporting statement says.
It added: “Based on the fact that the building has been disused for at least 32 years it can be concluded that there is no longer a community need for the facility.”
The application was supported by St Dogmaels Community Council but concerns were raised by members of the public over access and highways issues, as well as impacts on neighbours and the effect of the proposal on the historic character of the former chapel and the surrounding landscape.
The application was conditionally approved.
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