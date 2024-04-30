New signs and the return of beach wardens will improve conditions at Barmouth, Gwynedd Council say.
The council signs and beach wardens will tackle dog fouling and sand issues raised last week by Barmouth’s Glyn Jones and Mags Hills.
A council spokesperson said: “We would the public to respect the local environment and always put their rubbish in the bin.
“If the bin is full, please take your litter to another bin or take it home and dispose of it responsibly either in your wheelie bin or recycling box.
“We also call on dog owners to bag it and bin it, there is no excuse for allowing a dog to foul in a public place. Not only is it highly unpleasant, it can also lead to serious health problems for adults and children who come into contact with it.
“New signs in relation in to dog regulations will be positioned on the beach and along the promenade in the coming weeks.
“Failure to clean up dog fouling is an offence, and anyone caught contravening the regulations can expect to receive a £100 fixed penalty from the council’s Street Enforcement Team or Maritime Service Officers, or even a fine of up to £1,000 if the matter is taken to court.
“To report a particular concern about littering or dog fouling, please go to the council’s website at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/ and click on ‘Report a problem’ or email [email protected] or telephone 01766 771000.
“In relation to the build-up of sand being blown in from the beach, we recognise this can be a nuisance and prevent people from using the local amenities and we have a work programme in place to manage the situation and clear away sand and stone. In the future any sand collected from the main beach will be deposited at the north end of the promenade.
“Council Beach Wardens will be on duty from the end of May until mid-September, and in addition to their duties overseeing beach and water activities, they will assist with general maintenance of the seafront area, such as sweeping, litter picking and weeding”.